Rhythm shooter 'BPM: Bullets Per Minute' heads to Xbox and PlayStation this year

Stylish shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute is heading to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year. First released on Steam last year, the indie title won people over with its fresh take on the arena shooter formula — no small feat, given it came out in the same year as Doom Eternal. In BPM, you have to shoot, reload and dodge to the beat of a face-melting metal soundtrack. Think: Doom meets Crypt of the NecroDancer, and you should have a good idea of what's on offer.

The console release will include the game's recently released Overdrive update, which adds additional playable characters, three new weapons and more to the base experience. Publisher Playtonic Friends says there are currently "no plans" for native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of BPM but teases "you never know what the future holds." Of course, you can still play the game on those consoles through backward compatibility.