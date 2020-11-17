Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bud Light

Bud Light put a PC and a projector inside a six-pack, for charity

It's described as the console 'nobody was waiting for.'
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
2h ago
It's a PC in a six pack. Buy light beer.
Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch thinks that the best games console is one that can also store a couple of cans of the cold stuff. The brewery is launching BL6, a gaming PC in the shape of a six-pack with a built-in projector and, naturally, a couple of koozies to keep your light beers cold. Never one to say no to a techy marketing stunt, it’s the latest in a long series of gadgets and gizmos created by the beer brand.

The brewery is putting its tongue far into its cheek with the BL6, a product it compares to some other next-generation consoles that came out recently. And while Microsoft and Sony’s efforts can probably beat it spec-for-spec, neither rival machine comes with its own beer cooler, does it. It’s auctioning off a model, with all proceeds going to the National Restaurant Foundation. That money will support the charity’s “Change Is On The Menu” program, which helps train people in the food service industry. 

PCMag has actually spent some time with a BL6 unit, and says that the PC part of the machine is a Windows 10-running machine with an Intel Core i7 chip and 16GB of RAM. That’s paired up with an ASUS ZenBeam 720 Projector, and a pair of 8BitDo N30 Pro+ gamepads. It’s also packing its own battery, which the company says will run for two hours before you need to head back to a wall socket. It’s likely that the machine only has integrated graphics, but with enough grunt to run games like Tekken 7, Soul Calibur ViI and RBI Baseball 2020. 

Should you feel so compelled, you can bid for the BL6 over at Shop Beer Gear, with the current bid likely to have increased from the $100 currently there by the time this is published. 

In this article: Bud Light, BL6, Games Console, Anheuser-Busch, news, gaming
