'Bugsnax' will be the first free PlayStation Plus game for PS5

The first round of PlayStation Plus freebie releases of the PS5 era has arrived! Come November, PS+ members will have their pick between Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. And, if you were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 pre-order, you’ll be able to download Bugsnax free for your new console as well.
Bugsnax follows the first-person exploits of an investigative journalist as they search Snaktooth Island, reuniting the region’s inhabitants and collecting all 100 legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures living there. You can get it between Thursday, November 12 and January 4, 2021.