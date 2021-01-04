'Bugsnax' will be the first free PlayStation Plus game for PS5

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is a 2D explorative platformer with plenty of armor and weapon customizations to fit any play style. It’ll be available for download between November 3rd and 30th.

Middle-earth is, unsurprisingly, set in JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world, specifically between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This action RPG follows the story of 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. You play as the ranger Talion who must raise an army to ward off Sauron’s might and use the talents of the realm’s various races to claim victory.

The company is also launching the PlayStation Plus Collection on November 12. It will allow PS5 owners to redeem and play a curated selection of acclaimed PS4 games including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, and God of War.