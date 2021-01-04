Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony PlayStation

'Bugsnax' will be the first free PlayStation Plus game for PS5

It arrives with 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' and 'Hollow Knight: Voidheart.'
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
21m ago
Bugsnax video game
Sony PlayStation

The first round of PlayStation Plus freebie releases of the PS5 era has arrived! Come November, PS+ members will have their pick between Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. And, if you were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 pre-order, you’ll be able to download Bugsnax free for your new console as well.

Bugsnax follows the first-person exploits of an investigative journalist as they search Snaktooth Island, reuniting the region’s inhabitants and collecting all 100 legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures living there. You can get it between Thursday, November 12 and January 4, 2021.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is a 2D explorative platformer with plenty of armor and weapon customizations to fit any play style. It’ll be available for download between November 3rd and 30th.

Middle-earth is, unsurprisingly, set in JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world, specifically between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This action RPG follows the story of 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. You play as the ranger Talion who must raise an army to ward off Sauron’s might and use the talents of the realm’s various races to claim victory.

The company is also launching the PlayStation Plus Collection on November 12. It will allow PS5 owners to redeem and play a curated selection of acclaimed PS4 games including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, and God of War.

