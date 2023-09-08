Butt-ugly Starfield ship defeats the enemy AI's perfect aim

Having pulled in more than six million players in less than a week, Starfield is Bethesda’s biggest game launch of all time . Some of those players are already poking at the game’s limits by creating mods and speedrunning it . One has found another way to break the game, namely by building a ship that enemies can’t figure out how to consistently hit.

The player, who goes by Morfalath, figured out that the enemy AI targets the center of your ship. By building a spacecraft that’s essentially a hollow cube with a few missing edges, they created what they claim is an “unbeatable ship.”

It’s as if the enemy AI thinks you have a glowing red weak spot in your ship’s midsection even if the vessel's "stomach" is completely missing. In a video of a dogfight that Morfalath shared, the unusual ship catches an errant shot or two on its frame, but the butt-ugly design appears to outfox even high-level enemies.