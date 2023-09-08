Butt-ugly Starfield ship defeats the enemy AI's perfect aim
Bethesda's latest game has already pulled in more than 6 million players.
Having pulled in more than six million players in less than a week, is Bethesda’s . Some of those players are already poking at the game’s limits by and . One has found another way to break the game, namely by building a ship that enemies how to consistently hit.
The player, who goes by Morfalath, figured out that the enemy AI targets the center of your ship. By building a spacecraft that’s essentially a hollow cube with a few missing edges, they created what an “unbeatable ship.”
It’s as if the enemy AI thinks you have a glowing red weak spot in your ship’s midsection even if the vessel's "stomach" is completely missing. In a video of a dogfight that Morfalath shared, the unusual ship catches an errant shot or two on its frame, but the butt-ugly design appears to outfox even high-level enemies.
Meanwhile, even though Xbox execs Starfield would be Bethesda's least buggy game launch ever (despite the publisher's long track record of its title having glitches when they first arrive), players have captured a litany of very strange moments. Perhaps you'll see characters who have a missing head save for their eyeballs and mouth, or maybe you'll encounter individuals who rudely butt into conversations. might not have had as in terms of bugs, but some of them are pretty funny nonetheless.