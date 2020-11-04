Latest in Gear

OnePlus deal bundles two 8T phones and wireless Buds for $1,123

Today only, but there are month-long deals on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, too.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
17m ago
OnePlus 8T sale
Engadget
If you’ve been thinking about getting a OnePlus 8T or other OnePlus device for yourself (and possibly a good friend), the company has a deal for today only. If you buy two 8Ts, you’ll get the second one at half price and with OnePlus Buds thrown in for each as well. That means you'll get two OnePlus 8T handsets, as well as two pairs of wireless OnePlus Buds, for $1,123, which represents total savings of $532.

The OnePlus 8T has similar specs to other flagships but costs a lot less, so it was already a good value. We appreciated the solid performance, fast charging and, particularly, the beautiful 120 Hz display. What we liked less was the lack of wireless charging and middling camera performance, but overall, it’s a great phone for most folks.

Two OnePlus 8T smartphones with two pairs of Buds at OnePlus - $1123

OnePlus also has other Black Friday deals starting today, which PhoneArena reports will be available until the end of November. The company’s flagship OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black or UltraMarine Blue with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale for $799, or $200 off the regular price. If you’d rather get it in Glacial Green, it’s $799 with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, or $100 off.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the same top-end hardware as the OnePlus 8T but adds a slightly larger curved screen and 3x telephoto camera. It’s one of the highest rated phones we’ve reviewed this year and you can get it for just a bit more than the regular price of the 8T — with a free pair of OnePlus Buds thrown in.

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone with Buds at OnePlus - $799

Finally, OnePlus is offering its OnePlus 8 phones at $100 off, or $699 with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in “Interstellar Glow,” and $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Glacial Green. Again, this is far from a stripped down phone, as it still has the Snapdragon 865 and other top-end specs, though the screen refresh rate is just 90 Hz rather than 120 Hz.

OnePlus 8 smartphone with Buds at OnePlus - $599

