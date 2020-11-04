OnePlus deal bundles two 8T phones and wireless Buds for $1,123

If you’ve been thinking about getting a OnePlus 8T or other OnePlus device for yourself (and possibly a good friend), the company has a deal for today only. If you buy two 8Ts, you’ll get the second one at half price and with OnePlus Buds thrown in for each as well. That means you'll get two OnePlus 8T handsets, as well as two pairs of wireless OnePlus Buds, for $1,123, which represents total savings of $532.
The OnePlus 8T has similar specs to other flagships but costs a lot less, so it was already a good value. We appreciated the solid performance, fast charging and, particularly, the beautiful 120 Hz display. What we liked less was the lack of wireless charging and middling camera performance, but overall, it’s a great phone for most folks.