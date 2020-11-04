OnePlus deal bundles two 8T phones and wireless Buds for $1,123

Two OnePlus 8T smartphones with two pairs of Buds at OnePlus - $1123

OnePlus also has other Black Friday deals starting today, which PhoneArena reports will be available until the end of November. The company’s flagship OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black or UltraMarine Blue with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale for $799, or $200 off the regular price. If you’d rather get it in Glacial Green, it’s $799 with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, or $100 off.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the same top-end hardware as the OnePlus 8T but adds a slightly larger curved screen and 3x telephoto camera. It’s one of the highest rated phones we’ve reviewed this year and you can get it for just a bit more than the regular price of the 8T — with a free pair of OnePlus Buds thrown in.

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone with Buds at OnePlus - $799

Finally, OnePlus is offering its OnePlus 8 phones at $100 off, or $699 with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in “Interstellar Glow,” and $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Glacial Green. Again, this is far from a stripped down phone, as it still has the Snapdragon 865 and other top-end specs, though the screen refresh rate is just 90 Hz rather than 120 Hz.

OnePlus 8 smartphone with Buds at OnePlus - $599

