Cadillac's $300,000 Celestiq EV prioritizes a luxurious ride

Production for the upscale sedan starts December 2023.
10.17.22
October 17, 2022 9:00 PM
Cadillac has finally provided more details for the Celestiq, and it's evident the EV prioritizes luxury over raw power. The custom-built sedan is now known to include a dual-motor 600HP powertrain, all-wheel drive and a 111kWh Ultium battery pack. The combination delivers a 0-60MPH sprint in 3.8 seconds with an estimated 300-mile range. That makes it one of the quickest cars "in the segment," according to Cadillac, referencing cars like the Mercedes-Maybach S Class. It won't make Lucid Air or Tesla Model S Plaid owners seethe with envy. Instead, the focus is on comfort — this may be one of the gentler-riding electric cars you'll find.

The Celestiq combines the softness of adaptive air suspension (a familiar sight in luxury cars) with the fast-reacting Magnetic Ride Control borrowed from the CT5-V Blackwing. A "Cadillac-first" Active Roll Control system produces a more stable ride during turns, while special 23-inch wheels and tires promise both precise handling and less road noise. There are nods to performance, such as an active rear spoiler and "out-of-phase" rear steering that improves low-speed agility, but this machine isn't meant for track days.

As referenced in July, the interior is not-so-subtly meant to spoil drivers who'd otherwise spring for vehicles like the Mercedes EQS. The 55-inch dash display and variable-tint "smart glass" roof remain the signature features, but you can also expect a 38-speaker AKG sound system with spatial audio, three external speakers and active noise cancellation to hush the outside world. You can also expect the previously-touted Ultra Cruise hands-free driving, 12.6-inch seatback passenger displays, elaborate LED lighting and a new camera system that offers crash recording and theft detection. Google services like Assistant, Maps and the Play Store are built-in.

The Celestiq is now expected to enter production in December 2023, with a price "north" of $300,000. Even moreso than the Hummer EV, this is aimed squarely at very wealthy buyers who want to make a statement — including people who might have a chauffeur do the driving. You'll have to turn to the Lyriq if you want a relatively accessible electric Cadillac. GM is also making more affordable Ultium-based EVs like Chevy's upcoming Silverado pickup and Equinox SUV, so you're not left out if the Celestiq and other models are well beyond your budget.

