“It's no secret they want to elevate their brand, they want to compete with the European luxury automakers, and it seems like they've tried various avenues like performance,” Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “So I wonder if this is one of those ways that they want to differentiate themselves, but it's not necessarily going to materialize into anything that is long-lasting.”
The Lyriq uses the same infotainment system as the 2021 Escalade, a mammoth 33.0-inch curved OLED that doubles as the driver's gauge display. The display reportedly has the “highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today” and can reproduce over one billion colors, 64 times more than any other vehicle’s display offers and which can only be fully appreciated if you are a Mantis Shrimp.
What’s more, the Lyriq will offer “dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking” features, per a Cadillac press release. In addition, the Lyriq will sport GM’s latest version of the SuperCruise driver assist suite, which now includes automated lane changing.
“The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design, said in a press statement. “Inside and out, Lyriq is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion.”