Cadillac offers a glimpse at the Lyric EV's 33-inch display

Not to be outdone by Mercedes’ announcement of its massive all-in-one “Hyperscreen” cabin display Thursday morning, Cadillac has provided a new glimpse at its own next-generation OLED display ahead of CES 2021, and the two unlikely design firms chosen to help develop it.
The 33-inch wraparound display that GM is building will first be integrated into Cadillac’s upcoming Lyriq EV, which we first saw last August. At the time, Cadillac boasted that the display would boast the “highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today,” capable of reproducing over one billion colors — that’s 64 times more than any other display currently on the market. The UI experience will reportedly be personalizable with themes designed to match the driver’s mood and personality.