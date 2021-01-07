Cadillac offers a glimpse at the Lyric EV's 33-inch display

GM

But to create such a novel piece of technology, Cadillac had to look beyond the automotive industry. The company announced on Thursday that it is working with Territory Studio and Rightpoint to “help reimagine the user interface,” according to a press release.

Territory Studio will focus more on narrative design, crafting the use and feel of the display’s UI. “Our deep expertise in 2D and 3D real-time graphics allows seamless access to all on-board technologies in safe and precise ways,” Territory Studios co-founder, Marti Romances, said in a statement, “transforming the in-car experience as connectivity becomes a central part of the experience.”

On the other side, Rightpoint will focus more on the UI’s design and functionality. “It started with a simple question: Why can’t things work better,” Rightpoint executive creative director, Gabriel Bridger, asked. “With that as our mantra, we created an experience that at once feels intuitive, as well as entirely fresh.”

The Lyriq won’t arrive in dealerships until 2023 but you’ll be able to get another look at its bonkers infotainment display January 12th at CES 2021.