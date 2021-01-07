Latest in Gear

Image credit: GM

Cadillac offers a glimpse at the Lyric EV's 33-inch display

It will reportedly be able recreate a billion colors.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
45m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Cadillac LYRIQâs new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design. Images display show car, not for sale. Some features shown may not be available on actual production model.
GM

Sponsored Links

Not to be outdone by Mercedes’ announcement of its massive all-in-one “Hyperscreen” cabin display Thursday morning, Cadillac has provided a new glimpse at its own next-generation OLED display ahead of CES 2021, and the two unlikely design firms chosen to help develop it.

The 33-inch wraparound display that GM is building will first be integrated into Cadillac’s upcoming Lyriq EV, which we first saw last August. At the time, Cadillac boasted that the display would boast the “highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today,” capable of reproducing over one billion colors — that’s 64 times more than any other display currently on the market. The UI experience will reportedly be personalizable with themes designed to match the driver’s mood and personality.

Cadillac LYRIQâ€™s new electric vehicle architecture opens up possibilities in vehicle spaciousness and design. Images display show car, not for sale. Some features shown may not be available on actual production model.
GM

But to create such a novel piece of technology, Cadillac had to look beyond the automotive industry. The company announced on Thursday that it is working with Territory Studio and Rightpoint to “help reimagine the user interface,” according to a press release.

Territory Studio will focus more on narrative design, crafting the use and feel of the display’s UI. “Our deep expertise in 2D and 3D real-time graphics allows seamless access to all on-board technologies in safe and precise ways,” Territory Studios co-founder, Marti Romances, said in a statement, “transforming the in-car experience as connectivity becomes a central part of the experience.”

On the other side, Rightpoint will focus more on the UI’s design and functionality. “It started with a simple question: Why can’t things work better,” Rightpoint executive creative director, Gabriel Bridger, asked. “With that as our mantra, we created an experience that at once feels intuitive, as well as entirely fresh.”

The Lyriq won’t arrive in dealerships until 2023 but you’ll be able to get another look at its bonkers infotainment display January 12th at CES 2021.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, transportation, automotive, Cadillac, Lyriq, IVI, Infotainment, GM, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

View
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

View
Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

View
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world

View
Sony finds a home for Crystal LED screens: virtual set backgrounds

Sony finds a home for Crystal LED screens: virtual set backgrounds

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr