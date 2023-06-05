Sponsored Links

Cadillac teases the electric Escalade IQ ahead of an August 9th reveal

It's the brand's first full-size, all-electric SUV.

The front grille of the Cadillac Escalade IQ is lit up with LEDs while the rest of the vehicle remains in shadows.
Cadillac
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|June 20, 2023 10:00 AM

Here is your first peek at Cadillac's Escalade IQ. The brand has started to tease the upcoming EV, which it will formally unveil on August 9th. As you might expect, the first glimpse doesn't reveal much about the Escalade IQ. It appears to have LEDs in the grille, including a stylized, digital version of the Cadillac badge.

This will be Cadillac's first full-size, completely electric SUV. It follows the mid-sized Lyriq and the Celestiq sedan. The brand is introducing the Escalade IQ as part of its transition to an entirely electric lineup by the end of this decade. The EV is widely expected to use GM's Ultium battery technology.

Parent company GM will build the Escalade IQ at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan. GM says $2.2 billion was spent on renovating the facility for an EV-focused future. It's not clear exactly when the first Escalade IQ is expected to roll off the factory floor, but Cadillac has said the vehicle will arrive later this year.

