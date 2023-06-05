Cadillac teases the electric Escalade IQ ahead of an August 9th reveal

Here is your first peek at Cadillac's Escalade IQ . The brand has started to tease the upcoming EV , which it will formally unveil on August 9th. As you might expect, the first glimpse doesn't reveal much about the Escalade IQ. It appears to have LEDs in the grille, including a stylized, digital version of the Cadillac badge.

This will be Cadillac's first full-size, completely electric SUV. It follows the mid-sized Lyriq and the Celestiq sedan . The brand is introducing the Escalade IQ as part of its transition to an entirely electric lineup by the end of this decade. The EV is widely expected to use GM's Ultium battery technology .