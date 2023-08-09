Cadillac’s first Escalade EV has a 450-mile range and starts at $130,000 The lavish 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ goes into production next summer.

Cadillac revealed its first all-electric Escalade today. The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is a $130,000-and-up extravagance using GM’s Ultium batteries to offer a 450-mile range. But its price isn’t the only thing that’s formidable about the SUV: It’s even bigger than standard gas-powered Escalades — and nearly as long as the long-wheelbase model, the Escalade ESV. However, Cadillac says it’s still “estimated to be the most aerodynamic full-size SUV ever produced by GM.”

A 24-module Ultium battery powers the SUV, producing over 200kWh of available energy. It supports 800-volt DC fast charging and can provide up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging on 350-kW DC charging stations. It supports up to 19.2 kW AC with an estimated 37 miles of range per hour of charging.

The Escalade IQ has two electric motors supplying 680 horsepower (505 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm) of torque in normal mode. However, it can reach 750 hp (560 kW) and 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm) in a Velocity Max mode. It’s rated to reach 60mph in less than five seconds in Velocity Max.

The Escalade IQ will make its presence known on roads, joining the ranks of electrified behemoths like the Hummer, Silverado, GMC Sierra Denali and Ram 1500 EV. The new Cadillac measures nearly 19 feet long, eight feet wide and over six feet high. But you get significant room inside with 119.2 cubic feet of cargo volume with the second and third-row seats folded. (It also has a frunk that adds another 12 cubic feet of storage.)

All told, the SUV can tow up to 8,000 pounds. Additionally, it has a dash-spanning 55-inch dual-screen LED display, and its infotainment system runs Android Automotive OS (including Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Play Store). Higher-end tiers offer 360-degree audio through an AKG 40-speaker array.

Production for the 2025 Escalade IQ will begin next summer at GM’s Factory Zero assembly center in Detroit. Pricing “starts at around $130,000,” including destination charges.