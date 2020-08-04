Latest in Gear

Image credit: CalDigit

Save $40 on CalDigit's excellent Thunderbolt 3 docking station

Need more ports? This dock has 15 of them.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
42m ago
CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock
CalDigit
For many people, working from home has become the new norm and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon. A docking station can help your makeshift home office space look and feel more organized, and add functionality on top of that. CalDigit makes a number of solid docks and adapters and its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 docking station is on sale for $210 right now at B&H Photo. That’s $40 off its normal price and the best deal we’ve seen.

Buy TS3 Plus at B&H Photo - $210

If you have a laptop with only a few Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ve probably needed some kind of adapter in the past. The TS3 Plus is essentially the adapter to end all adapters, acting as a dock for your laptop and any other accessories and peripherals you need to use with it. It has a whopping 15 ports, including 5 USB-A ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, extra USB-C ports and more. It also provides up to 87W of power to charge your laptop while it’s connected.

We appreciate the dual-bandwidth DisplayPort 1.2 that lets you connect up to two 4K, 60Hz displays at the same time or one 5K Thunderbolt 3 display, and the two bi-directional Thunderbolt 3 ports. We also like its fairly compact metal design — you can sit it horizontally or vertically on your desk as well, so it’ll fit neatly into most spaces.

Those who have a lot of accessories they use every day with their laptop will get the most use out of the TS3 Plus. And even though Thunderbolt 4 is on the way, we still think the TS3 Plus is a good dock to get because most Thunderbolt 3 accessories will be compatible with Thunderbolt 4 laptops.

But even if you’re not connecting dual monitors or daisy-chaining multiple devices, the TS3 Plus can be useful as your main connector. It’s not as portable as a standard dongle, but it’s a better long-term investment than buying multiple, single-use connectors only when you find out you need them.

