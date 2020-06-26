California push for zero-emissions heavy trucks starts in 2024

The state of California is requiring all trucks to be zero-emission beginning in 2024, thanks to a new mandate from the California Air Resources Board. The regulation, which CARB calls the “first in the world,”is meant to be a step towards California meeting its long-term emissions goals.

The rule would apply specifically to medium- and heavy-duty trucks weighing 8,500 pounds or more. Under the mandate, every new truck sold in California will be zero-emission by 2045, according to CARB. It further states that by 2035 the state will have an all zero-emission short-haul drayage fleet in ports and railyards, and that by 2040 there will be zero-emission “last-mile” delivery trucks and vans.