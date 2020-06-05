'Call of Duty' games now display a Black Lives Matter message

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been updated with a splash screen message in support of the Black Lives Matter organization. “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage,” developer Infinity Ward wrote. “Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

First reported by The Verge, Engadget has confirmed that the screen appears on the Sony PS4 console but not on PCs for now. It pops up every time the game is launched or when you switch between gaming modes, so it’s bound to reach both serious and casual players.