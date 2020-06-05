Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward

'Call of Duty' games now display a Black Lives Matter message

It displays each time you load a game or change modes.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
49m ago
Call of Duty Black Lives Matter splash screen
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been updated with a splash screen message in support of the Black Lives Matter organization. “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage,” developer Infinity Ward wrote. “Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

First reported by The Verge, Engadget has confirmed that the screen appears on the Sony PS4 console but not on PCs for now. It pops up every time the game is launched or when you switch between gaming modes, so it’s bound to reach both serious and casual players.

Infinity Ward has promised other measures to combat racism. The company has already paused the release of Season 4 following the alleged murder of George Floyd and subsequent nation-wide protests. The company has vowed to monitor and identify racist material, bolster in-game reporting systems and permanently ban more habitual offenders. It’s also adding content filters, tightening limits on name changes, and “evaluating” changes to make reporting racist players easier.

In this article: AV, Call of Duty, Black Lives Matter, splash screen, multiplayer, update, racism, news, gaming
