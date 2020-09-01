Latest in Gaming

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' will have ray-tracing support

It'll tap into NVIDIA's new low-latency Reflex tech as well.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
31m ago
When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops on November 13th, you’ll be able to play it with ray-tracing turned on. Support for ray-tracing was confirmed during NVIDIA’s event today, during which it revealed new GeForce RTX graphics cards.

According to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Black Ops Cold War will also support his company’s DLSS 2.0 AI-powered antialiasing as well as new low-latency Reflex technology. Developers Treyarch and Raven Software released a trailer that has new footage from the game, but perhaps more significantly, shows off how it uses ray-tracing.

