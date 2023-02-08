Call of Duty is publicly shaming cheaters in the kill feed Everyone in a match will know when Activision boots out a hacker.

Call of Duty cheaters are now being named and shamed in real-time when they're kicked out of a game. The latest season of CoD: Modern Warfare II and CoD: Warzone season five went live this week, and the update includes an addition to the Ricochet anti-cheat system.

When Ricochet detects and removes a "problem player," the game will notify everyone in the match of such an occurrence right in the kill feed. That will let all players know for sure that they've been dealing with a cheater and also that Activision's systems were able to spot that person and boot them from the game.

RICOCHET has entered the chat 🛡️



Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and it's systems have removed a problem player from the game. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

It's not super novel for a game to tell players that someone has been kicked out for cheating. I recently played some BattleBit Remastered — a fun, low-poly riff on the Battlefield series — and the game notified me whenever a cheater was banned.