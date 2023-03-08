'Call of Duty: Mobile' will likely be phased out in favor of 'Warzone Mobile' 'Warzone Mobile' is expected to arrive later this year.

The Microsoft-Activision Blizzard saga is still trundling on. As the companies try to push through Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion takeover, some fascinating details are spilling out of documents that various parties are submitting to regulators. The latest is an intriguing update about the future of Call of Duty on mobile.

In a written response to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which recently suggested that the planned merger could lead to a "substantial lessening of competition in gaming consoles," Microsoft says that " Call of Duty: Mobile is expected to be phased out over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile." The letter ( PDF ) notes that Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studios developed and owns the current game.

Warzone Mobile is slated for release later this year. As GamesRadar points out, Call of Duty: Mobile has its own distinct seasons and battle pass. Warzone Mobile will hook into the cross-progression system of the PC and console versions of the battle royale game. There won't be cross-play between Warzone Mobile and the other versions.