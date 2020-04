Call of Duty: Mobile players will soon have the chance to compete for world championship glory. Activision announced an esports tournament that gets underway next week with more than $1 million in prizes on the line.

You'll need to be ranked veteran or higher in multiplayer to take part in the open online qualifiers, which take place between April 30th and May 24th. If you earn at least 80 points across your first ten ranked games each weekend, you’ll progress to stage two.