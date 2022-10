‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ update fixes party-related crashes

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has crashed when you’ve tried to play with a party of friends, you’ll want to download the game’s latest update as soon as possible. In a tweet spotted by Eurogamer , developer Infinity Ward said early Friday morning it was “aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up.” Later that same day, the studio said it would deploy a “mitigation” on Saturday morning. As of 12:22PM ET, that update is now live and rolling out to Modern Warfare II players. “Players in parties should see significant improvement,” Infinity Ward said.

The fix comes as the studio attempts to address a handful of launch issues with Modern Warfare II. One bug , for instance, is preventing players from accessing the game’s menu while in a match. Another issue, since addressed by Infinity Ward , created an audio continuity problem on PlayStation 4. The studio was also forced to disable Modern Warfare II’s ping system after people found it was possible to exploit it to track a single enemy player for the duration of a game.