‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ update fixes party-related crashes

Infinity Ward began rolling out the patch on Saturday.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.29.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 29, 2022 1:11 PM
In this article: news, modern warfare ii, Infinity Ward, Video Games, gaming, call of duty, Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Infinity Ward / Activision

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has crashed when you’ve tried to play with a party of friends, you’ll want to download the game’s latest update as soon as possible. In a tweet spotted by Eurogamer, developer Infinity Ward said early Friday morning it was “aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up.” Later that same day, the studio said it would deploy a “mitigation” on Saturday morning. As of 12:22PM ET, that update is now live and rolling out to Modern Warfare II players. “Players in parties should see significant improvement,” Infinity Ward said.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The fix comes as the studio attempts to address a handful of launch issues with Modern Warfare II. One bug, for instance, is preventing players from accessing the game’s menu while in a match. Another issue, since addressed by Infinity Ward, created an audio continuity problem on PlayStation 4. The studio was also forced to disable Modern Warfare II’s ping system after people found it was possible to exploit it to track a single enemy player for the duration of a game. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ update fixes party-related crashes