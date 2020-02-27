Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Canada fines Facebook almost $6.5 million over 'false' data privacy claims

Canada's Competition Bureau says Facebook mishandled user info.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
47m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ANKARA, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 27: In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Facebook Messenger logo in front of a computer screen showing the Facebook sign in Ankara Turkey on February 27, 2020. Ali Balikci / Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook is coughing up for another fine. This time the social network is handing over CAD$9 million (US$6.5 million / £5.3 million) to Canada as part of a settlement over the way it handled users’ personal information between August 2012 and June 2018. According to Canada’s independent Competition Bureau, Facebook “made false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians’ personal information on Facebook and Messenger” and improperly shared data with third-party developers.

According to the Bureau, Facebook gave the impression that users could control who could see and access their personal information on Facebook platform when using privacy features. However, “Facebook did not limit the sharing of users’ personal information with some third-party developers in a way that was consistent with the company’s privacy claims.” Furthermore, Facebook also allowed certain third-party developers to access the personal information of users’ friends after they installed certain third-party applications. Facebook said it had canned this practice in 2015, but the Bureau found evidence that it continued into 2018 with some developers.

In a statement to Reuters, Facebook said it “did not agree” with the finding, but wanted to resolve the matter quickly. “Although we do not agree with the Commissioner's conclusions, we are resolving this matter by entering into a consent agreement and not contesting the conclusions for the purposes of this agreement,” a spokesperson said.

The fine is the latest in a long line of penalties Facebook has been dealt for the way it handles user data. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved the data of some 87 million Facebook users worldwide — the company has faced multiple fines, including a record $5 billion from US regulators in January.

 

In this article: Facebook, Canada, data, privacy, fine, law, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

View
OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

OnePlus will disable a filter that lets the 8 Pro see through some materials

View
Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

Watch a Boston Dynamics robot herd sheep in New Zealand

View
‘Crucible’ proves that Amazon is finally serious about video games

‘Crucible’ proves that Amazon is finally serious about video games

View
Walmart is shutting down Jet

Walmart is shutting down Jet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr