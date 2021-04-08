Canon's mirrorless EOS R3 leaks with a 1D-like pro body

Canon has been the subject of some wild speculation of late, particularly around the possibility of a flagship EOS R1 model. However, prolific and accurate camera leaker Nokishita has just tweeted an image that appears to show an EOS R3 camera instead.

All we know about it so far is that it has a built in battery grip that should allow for rugged handling in both portrait or landscape orientations. Given the Tokyo Olympics coming this July, it would make sense for Canon to unveil a flagship mirrorless sports and wildlife camera akin to the 1DX Mark III DSLR.

There's another point in favor of a mirrorless action/wildlife camera. Sports photographers still favor DSLRs, but Canon recently discontinued a wide number of EF DSLR lens recently, including several super-telephoto models, according to a tally from Canon Rumors. At the same time, Canon is supposedly set to unveil RF 400mm F/2.8L and RF 600mm F/4 lenses designed for action and wildlife shooters, based on another Nokishita leak that dropped late yesterday (above).

To that end, it may be starting a shift away from DSLRs and toward mirrorless in the professional segment, and a powerful mirrorless sports model would be key to that — and what better way to publicize it than the Olympics? However, it's best to treat all this with skepticism until we get the official word from Canon, of course.