You can now use your Canon camera as a Mac webcam

That’s particularly good news for Mac users, since the FaceTime webcam built into MacBook Air/Pro and iMac models is limited to a grainy 720p resolution. Using a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a decent lens will bring infinitely better quality as well as a higher resolution image.

There are a few things to know, though. The app can’t use your camera’s microphone, so you’ll need to use your Mac’s built-in mic or a headset/external microphone. That in turn means your audio will be slightly out of sync with picture by up to a half second. Also, it’s a good idea to keep your camera secured firmly to your desk and to have an external power source rather than relying on batteries.

Despite those limitations, it’s a great option. If you don’t have a supported camera, you might still be able to make it work by using a video capture card or another app — for more, check out Engadget’s guide on how to set up your camera as a webcam. Otherwise, you can get the EOS Webcam Utility Beta Software for macOS, along with an installation guide, right here.