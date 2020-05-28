You can now use your Canon camera as a Mac webcam

Canon recently unveiled a utility that lets you use its cameras as webcams, but to the disappointment of locked down Mac users, it only worked on Windows. The company has now rectified that omission with the release of the EOS Webcam Utility Beta on macOS.
As before, it lets you connect cameras like the Rebel SL3, EOS R and M6 Mark II to your Mac via a USB cable. After you install the utility, your camera will function as a webcam, giving you a much sharper, richer and more professional look on Zoom, Skype or other video conferencing apps. (Fujifilm created a similar webcam utility for its own cameras on Windows only.)