Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget

You can now use your Canon camera as a Mac webcam

Super bokeh Zoom meetings are no longer limited to Windows.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
37m ago
Canon EOS webcam utility
Steve Dent/Engadget

Canon recently unveiled a utility that lets you use its cameras as webcams, but to the disappointment of locked down Mac users, it only worked on Windows. The company has now rectified that omission with the release of the EOS Webcam Utility Beta on macOS.

As before, it lets you connect cameras like the Rebel SL3, EOS R and M6 Mark II to your Mac via a USB cable. After you install the utility, your camera will function as a webcam, giving you a much sharper, richer and more professional look on Zoom, Skype or other video conferencing apps. (Fujifilm created a similar webcam utility for its own cameras on Windows only.)

That’s particularly good news for Mac users, since the FaceTime webcam built into MacBook Air/Pro and iMac models is limited to a grainy 720p resolution. Using a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a decent lens will bring infinitely better quality as well as a higher resolution image.

There are a few things to know, though. The app can’t use your camera’s microphone, so you’ll need to use your Mac’s built-in mic or a headset/external microphone. That in turn means your audio will be slightly out of sync with picture by up to a half second. Also, it’s a good idea to keep your camera secured firmly to your desk and to have an external power source rather than relying on batteries.

Despite those limitations, it’s a great option. If you don’t have a supported camera, you might still be able to make it work by using a video capture card or another app — for more, check out Engadget’s guide on how to set up your camera as a webcam. Otherwise, you can get the EOS Webcam Utility Beta Software for macOS, along with an installation guide, right here.

In this article: Canon, EOS Webcam Utility, beta, macOS, webcam, mirrorless, dslr, cameras, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
