'Carpool Karaoke' is returning from a pandemic hiatus (and moving to Apple TV+)

The past four seasons will move to the streaming platform as well.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.17.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 17th, 2021
In this article: news, Apple Music, entertainment, av, Apple, Carpool Karaoke, Apple TV+, streaming video
Carpool Karaoke
Apple / CBS

Apple has renewed Carpool Karaoke for a fifth season and plans to move the series over to its TV+ service, according to Deadline. The show predates the streaming platform by several years and has been available through Apple Music and the TV app since the company first premiered the project back in 2017.

Both the series and The Late Late Show with James Corden skit it’s based on have been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic. Once season five gets underway, you’ll find the previous four seasons on Apple TV+ as well. The change should make it easier to find the series since it will live alongside the company’s other original programming.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget