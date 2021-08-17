'Carpool Karaoke' is returning from a pandemic hiatus (and moving to Apple TV+)

Apple has renewed Carpool Karaoke for a fifth season and plans to move the series over to its TV+ service, according to Deadline . The show predates the streaming platform by several years and has been available through Apple Music and the TV app since the company first premiered the project back in 2017 .

Both the series and The Late Late Show with James Corden skit it’s based on have been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic. Once season five gets underway, you’ll find the previous four seasons on Apple TV+ as well. The change should make it easier to find the series since it will live alongside the company’s other original programming.