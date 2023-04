Cash App creator Bob Lee reportedly killed in San Francisco stabbing

Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App and a former Square executive, was stabbed to death in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to reports . The San Francisco Police Department said a 43-year-old sustained "apparent stab wounds" and died after being taken to hospital. The perpetrator is still at large.

Lee most recently worked at crypto startup MobileCoin as chief product officer and his death was confirmed by the company's CEO Joshua Goldbard. “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world,” Goldbard told Bloomberg . “Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st century. I will miss him every day.”

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square parent Block, wrote on Nostr that Lee's death was "real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App."

Lee worked on Android's core library development in the early years of the mobile operating system, as TechCrunch notes. He then moved to Square to work on the company's Android app before becoming chief technical officer and creating Cash App. Lee was also a startup investor and helped the World Health Organization with its mobile app after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.