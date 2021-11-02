CD Projekt Red hackers reportedly sold the 'Cyberpunk 2077' source code

The hackers behind this week's ransomware attack on Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red appear to have found a buyer for the stolen data. They ran an auction on a hacking forum but, as The Verge notes, they shut it down after reportedly accepting an offer from elsewhere.

Just in: #CDProjektRed AUCTION IS CLOSED. #Hackers auctioned off stolen source code for the #RedEngine and #CDPR game releases, and have just announced that a satisfying offer from outside the forum was received, with the condition of no further distribution or selling. pic.twitter.com/4Z2zoZlkV6 — KELA (@Intel_by_KELA) February 11, 2021

The starting price for the auction was said to be $1 million and there was the option for an interested party with a spare $7 million to buy the data outright. It's not clear who has acquired the data, how much they paid for it or what they're planning to do with the information.

The hackers allegedly snagged the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, an unreleased version of The Witcher 3 and other games, as well as legal, human resources and financial documents. CDPR said it wouldn't pay up or negotiate with the attackers, even if it meant that hackers might have released the data to the public.

Although the ransomware locked some devices on CDPR's network, the studio was able to start restoring data from its backups. It also said that, to the best of its knowledge, systems that contain personal data of its players and users weren't affected.