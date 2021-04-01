Chevrolet will build an electric Silverado with 400 miles of range

GM has invested billions in its Ultium EV platform, so you can expect the auto manufacturer to use the technology to electrify models across its brands. One of its vehicles that'll soon have an electric version is the Silverado pickup truck, General Motors President Mark Reuss has announced. He also revealed that the electrified pickup will be built at GM's new Factory ZERO, alongside the recently announced Hummer EV.

The automaker says the electric Silverado was designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle and will be available in retail and fleet versions. It will also be capable of 400 miles on a single charge — at least based on GM's estimate. That could change based on the EPA's rating, but if the vehicle truly can reach 400 miles without needing a recharge, then its range rivals Tesla's 2020 Long-Range Plus Model S.

Reuss said in a statement:

"The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Reuss. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

GM didn't divulge a lot of details about the upcoming Silverado EV, but according to Autoblog, its production will begin in late 2022. Further, it will reportedly be available in early 2023 as a 2024 model. Factory ZERO, where the vehicle will be manufactured, is GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The automaker invested $2.2 billion in the facility, specifically so it can produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. In addition to the Silverado EV and the Hummer EV, which will begin production later this year, GM will also build the Cruise Origin (a self-driving electric shuttle van) at the factory.