China's giant radio telescope will start searching for aliens in September

China will soon make a significant contribution to the search for extraterrestrial life. State media outlet Science and Technology Daily (via ChinaTechCity) says the country’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, will begin looking for alien signals in September. The telescope officially went into service for general science in January, but it’s in the midst of upgrades that could reduce interference and otherwise aid the search.

FAST has a 500-meter (1,640ft) diameter, although it only ever focuses a 300m (984ft) segment on the receiver at any given moment.