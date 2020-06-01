Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua/Liu Xu via Getty Images

China's giant radio telescope will start searching for aliens in September

FAST will scan the skies for life in addition to its usual exploration.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PINGTANG, Jan. 11, 2020 -- Panoramic photo taken on Jan. 11, 2020 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope, FAST, under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China completed commissioning of the world's largest and most sensitive radio telescope on Saturday, putting it into formal operation after a productive three-year trial. The telescope will gradually open to astronomers around the globe, providing them with a powerful tool to uncover the mysteries surrounding the genesis and evolutions of the universe. (Photo by Liu Xu/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Liu Xu via Getty Images)
Xinhua/Liu Xu via Getty Images

China will soon make a significant contribution to the search for extraterrestrial life. State media outlet Science and Technology Daily (via ChinaTechCity) says the country’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST, will begin looking for alien signals in September. The telescope officially went into service for general science in January, but it’s in the midst of upgrades that could reduce interference and otherwise aid the search.

FAST has a 500-meter (1,640ft) diameter, although it only ever focuses a 300m (984ft) segment on the receiver at any given moment.

Chief scientist Zhang Tongjie stressed that the search shouldn’t interrupt regular science missions. As it stands, you probably won’t want to get your hopes up in the near future. While there are some “interesting narrowband candidate ET signals,” according to Zhang, he didn’t expect any of them to come from intelligent life. Typically, distinctive radio signals come from pulsars or random fast radio bursts. Still, if there are aliens broadcasting radio signals (and they’re close enough for us to receive them), FAST’s work will increase the chances that we receive them.

In this article: China, FAST, Radio telescope, science, seti, aliens, Extraterrestrial life, telescope, astronomy, tianyan, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View
Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

Scientists find the universe's 'missing matter' using mysterious cosmic bursts

View
SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

SpaceX's pioneering astronauts board the International Space Station

View
The best gifts for grads under $50

The best gifts for grads under $50

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr