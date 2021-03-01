China's huge FAST telescope will open to scientists globally in April

China will open its 500-meter (1,600 foot) telescope to the global scientific community starting on April 1st, China’s Global Times reported. The “Sky Eye” parabolic dish is the world’s largest Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) used for spotting pulsars and other energetic astronomical targets. It will also be used occasionally to search for alien life.

Foreign scientists will be able to submit applications to China’s National Astronomical Observatories online, according to China’s Xinhua news agency. After review, observation times will be doled out starting on August 1st. Around 10 percent of observation times will be allotted to global astronomers this year, according to FAST’s chief engineer Jiang Peng.