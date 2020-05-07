'Chorus' is a space shooter about a pilot and her sentient ship

After all these years, space shooters like Star Fox and Wing Commander stand out as classics. Publisher Deep Silver hopes to bring a similarly fast-paced, zero-G feeling to Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Chorus was revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 event and shows break-neck dogfighting scenes with plenty of weapons -- as well as psychic abilities. Deep Silver calls it “a true evolution of the space-combat shooter.”

Chorus isn’t just about the action though. The trailer revealed a dark narrative of an ex-cultist named Nara, who teams up with a sentient ship called Forsaken (which has a backstory of its own). Together, they’ll try to avenge her former cult, The Circle. Environments include deep space, trippy crystalline locales and even alternate planes of existence. In other words, this might be a mind-bender of a game.