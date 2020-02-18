Chrome update may extend your laptop's battery life by up to 2 hours

Chrome still has a reputation as a battery hog, particularly if you tend to open many tabs, but Google appears poised to fix that. TheWindowsClub understands that an experimental feature in Chrome 86 will reduce energy use by shutting down unnecessary JavaScript timers and trackers when a tab is in the background, such as those that check your scrolling position. The savings could be significant in the right circumstances. Reportedly, Google saved two hours of battery life in a test with 36 background tabs and one blank foreground tab — extreme conditions, to be sure, but not far-fetched.

The gains weren’t quite as dramatic when playing a YouTube video, but the more intensive test still added about 36 minutes of runtime.