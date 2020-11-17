Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google Chrome built for M1 Macs will be available to everyone soon

A version of Chrome optimized for Apple's new ARM-based CPU was briefly available before being pulled due to a bug.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MacBook Air M1
Engadget

Now that Apple’s ARM-powered PCs have arrived, developers are retooling their software to run natively on the M1 CPU instead of relying on Rosetta 2 emulation. For many of us, Google Chrome is the program we use the most, and according to tweets from the team, you should be able to get an optimized version of the software shortly.

9to5Google writes that a native version of Chrome for your “Mac with Apple Chip” launched with today’s rollout of Chrome 87. However, as The Verge followed up, that version was pulled, with a support page mentioning a bug that could cause the browser to crash. Google’s Mark Chang said in a tweet that the rollout has been paused, but they anticipate restarting it on Wednesday, so you can use Chrome with even better performance and energy management.

In this article: Google Chrome, browser, Google, M1, ARM, Chrome, Apple, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
Twitter users say fleets are ripe for harassment

Twitter users say fleets are ripe for harassment

View
Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

View
Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr