Google Chrome built for M1 Macs will be available to everyone soon

Now that Apple’s ARM-powered PCs have arrived, developers are retooling their software to run natively on the M1 CPU instead of relying on Rosetta 2 emulation. For many of us, Google Chrome is the program we use the most, and according to tweets from the team, you should be able to get an optimized version of the software shortly.

If you want to use Chrome on new Macs with Apple M1 chips, head to https://t.co/uIyDy5PSMS and download the Apple Silicon version we released in M87 today! pic.twitter.com/11uDaIYUR4 — Elvin 🏳️‍🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 17, 2020

9to5Google writes that a native version of Chrome for your “Mac with Apple Chip” launched with today’s rollout of Chrome 87. However, as The Verge followed up, that version was pulled, with a support page mentioning a bug that could cause the browser to crash. Google’s Mark Chang said in a tweet that the rollout has been paused, but they anticipate restarting it on Wednesday, so you can use Chrome with even better performance and energy management.