Chrome test could discourage websites from abusing push notifications

Google is continuing its war against annoying website notifications. TheWindowsClub has discovered that Google will test a feature that sets an expiration time for notification subscriptions. You’d have to enable the test, but it would let you decide just when those alerts stop. A site couldn’t annoy you indefinitely, or misuse notifications to push ads and other content long after you thought notifications were finished.

The default is currently set to 90 days, but it won’t necessarily stay that way.