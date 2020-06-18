Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Chrome test could discourage websites from abusing push notifications

Notifications would stop coming without having to turn them off.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Google Chrome logo is seen near cyber code and words "spy" in this illustration picture taken June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Google is continuing its war against annoying website notifications. TheWindowsClub has discovered that Google will test a feature that sets an expiration time for notification subscriptions. You’d have to enable the test, but it would let you decide just when those alerts stop. A site couldn’t annoy you indefinitely, or misuse notifications to push ads and other content long after you thought notifications were finished.

The default is currently set to 90 days, but it won’t necessarily stay that way.

The feature is poised to reach Canary builds of Chrome starting with 86. It could be a while before you see this in a beta release, let alone a polished version. If this takes off, however, it might discourage sites from spamming if they know their notifications aren’t an all-or-nothing proposition.

