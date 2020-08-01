Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Chromebook users get three free months of Stadia Pro

Try cloud gaming on a system practically made for it.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixelbook Go
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Google is giving you an extra incentive to buy a Chromebook: a whole lot of cloud gaming that could make your laptop shine. The tech giant has introduced a perk that gives Chromebook owners a free three-month trial of Stadia Pro. You’ll need a system released June 2017 or later, and you’ll still have to buy games that aren’t included with membership, but this could be just the ticket if you want to see how Destiny 2 or PUBG plays on your Chrome OS portable.

It’s not shocking that Google would make this move. It’s still determined to grow Stadia in addition to boosting Chrome OS adoption. Moreover, the service is potentially a good showcase for Chromebooks — even an entry-level machine can theoretically play the latest games nearly as well as a premium model. You probably won’t buy a Chromebook with Stadia primarily in mind, but it’s good to know if you like Google’s platform and want to play more than Android titles.

In this article: Stadia Pro, stadia, Google, chromebook, Chrome OS, Trial, Cloud, games, video games, Cloud gaming, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban (updated)

View
Dark Sky on Android shuts down following Apple deal

Dark Sky on Android shuts down following Apple deal

View
Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

Watch SpaceX return Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth starting at 5:45PM ET

View
Chromebook users get three free months of Stadia Pro

Chromebook users get three free months of Stadia Pro

View
After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

After Starship test fire, Elon Musk expects 150-meter hop 'soon'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr