Chromebook users get three free months of Stadia Pro

Google is giving you an extra incentive to buy a Chromebook: a whole lot of cloud gaming that could make your laptop shine. The tech giant has introduced a perk that gives Chromebook owners a free three-month trial of Stadia Pro. You’ll need a system released June 2017 or later, and you’ll still have to buy games that aren’t included with membership, but this could be just the ticket if you want to see how Destiny 2 or PUBG plays on your Chrome OS portable.

It’s not shocking that Google would make this move. It’s still determined to grow Stadia in addition to boosting Chrome OS adoption. Moreover, the service is potentially a good showcase for Chromebooks — even an entry-level machine can theoretically play the latest games nearly as well as a premium model. You probably won’t buy a Chromebook with Stadia primarily in mind, but it’s good to know if you like Google’s platform and want to play more than Android titles.