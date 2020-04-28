'PUBG' is the latest free Stadia Pro game

Google announced a bunch more titles for Stadia in its latest Connect, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which is available now. Stadia Pro members can snag the Pioneer Edition for free. It includes the Cold Front season pass (which opens up extra missions and rewards) and an exclusive skin set along with the base game. If you’re on Stadia’s free tier, PUBG costs $30 for the base game or $40 for the season pass bundle.
Alongside PUBG, Stadia is adding a feature called click to play. If you're already a Stadia member, you'll be able to drop in simply by clicking this link. Otherwise, that will take you to the Stadia sign up page. PUBG season 7 just started, so it’s as good a time as any to try the game that ignited the battle royale craze. Best of all, PUBG’s cross-platform functions work on Stadia, so you can play with your buddies if they’re on console.