This self-strumming guitar can shred like no other

You’ve probably never seen a guitar quite like this before, or heard one like it either. The Circle Guitar has a built-in sequenced picking motor that allows you to create “sounds, textures and rhythms that would be impossible with a conventional electric guitar,” according to creator Anthony Dickens.
"By using a mechanical device to strike the strings, rather than a human hand, you can exceed what is physically possible and push guitar playing into new, unexplored territories," he wrote in the description of a YouTube video that shows off the prototype.