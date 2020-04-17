Server screw-up exposes Clearview’s facial recognition AI software

The leak also revealed Clearview’s prototype “Insight” camera that has since been discontinued. As TechCrunch showed in a video, SpiderSilk reportedly found 70,000 videos in one storage bucket that were taken from an Insight camera installed in a residential building in Manhattan. The company said it “collected some raw video strictly for debugging purposes, with the permission of the building management.”

Clearview’s facial recognition AI that can identify a person using data from Facebook, Instagram and other public-facing internet services. It obtains this data by “scraping” billions of photos from social media sites and elsewhere. The company markets its service to law-enforcement agencies and other businesses, which can use it to identify a person simply by uploading their photo. Clearview was breached earlier when a list of businesses using its services was leaked.

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That has defended the company’s practices, saying that it should be allowed to store any publicly-available information, just as Google and others do. However, the company has shown that it not only exposes the public to privacy violations, it can’t even protect its own data.