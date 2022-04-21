CNN+ is shutting down just weeks after launching

Even Quibi stuck it out for longer.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|04.21.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 21st, 2022
In this article: cnn plus, news, gear, cnn, warner bros discovery
CNN Plus logo.
CNN

Just three weeks after the streaming service launched, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly set to shut down CNN+. The news-focused service will cease operations on April 30th, according to multiple reports. Variety broke the news. 

CNBC reported last week that CNN+ was pulling in just 10,000 daily users who were willing to pay $6 per month for exclusive live, on-demand and interactive news-driven programming. New CNN president Chris Licht, who was appointed after WarnerMedia and Discovery merged earlier this month, reportedly made the recommendation to wind down CNN+. 

Developing...

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget