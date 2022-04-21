CNN+ is shutting down just weeks after launching

Just three weeks after the streaming service launched, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly set to shut down CNN+. The news-focused service will cease operations on April 30th, according to multiple reports. Variety broke the news.

CNBC reported last week that CNN+ was pulling in just 10,000 daily users who were willing to pay $6 per month for exclusive live, on-demand and interactive news-driven programming. New CNN president Chris Licht, who was appointed after WarnerMedia and Discovery merged earlier this month, reportedly made the recommendation to wind down CNN+.

