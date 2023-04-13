Coachella is coming back to 'Fortnite' in a bigger way this year You can check out team-based minigames and art installations on Coachella Island.

The 2023 edition of Coachella gets underway this weekend and, along with having the option to catch livestreams of every stage on YouTube , you can take part in the fun remotely in another way thanks to Fortnite. The festival has once again teamed up with Epic Games to celebrate Coachella.

Features this time around include emotes that have music from headliner Bad Bunny and fellow performer Burna Boy, as well as returning and new Coachella-related outfits that you'll see in the Item Shop starting at 8PM ET this evening. You'll also be able to listen to songs from artists who are performing this weekend on the in-game Icon Radio.

Epic Games/Alliance Studios

You'll be able to experience Coachella in other ways in Fortnite this year. Starting at 3PM ET today, you can dive into Coachella Island from the Epic’s Picks Discover row in the game mode browser or by entering the island code 5449-4207-12803.

The music-reactive island takes inspiration from Coachella's California desert setting, so you can expect to see mountains, polo fields and palm trees. In the Art Park section, you'll be able to check out replicas of art installations found at the real-life version of Coachella. On top of that, you can try some team-based minigames centered around dancing and parkour.

Players will have the chance to scoop up Coachella-inspired outfits and in-game items from a merch tent. There's a music element here as well of course, as you'll be able to hear tracks from Coachella performer Porter Robinson while you're on the island (or by clicking the play button below, because why not).