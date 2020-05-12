Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward

'COD: Warzone' now requires two-factor authentication for PC players

Infinity Ward has implemented the security measure for free-to-play gamers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Warzone
Infinity Ward

New Call of Duty: Warzone players on PC will now have to go through two-factor authentication via text messaging when they log in to play. To be clear, CoD developer Infinity Ward has rolled out the additional security measure for those playing on the free-to-play client and not those accessing the battle royale game via Modern Warfare.

In its announcement tweet, the company said the feature is meant to provide PC gamers with “an additional layer of security” — PlayStation and Xbox players already have their platforms’ two-factor verification system to protect them, after all. As the responses to the tweet and GameSpot suggest, though, the developer could’ve also implemented the feature to thin out cheaters by preventing their bots from being able to log in.

Warzone enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity and topped 50 million players merely a month after launch. Infinity Ward narrative director, Taylor Kurosaki, said in an interview that it will be the “throughline that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty” in the future.

In this article: news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
