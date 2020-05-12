'COD: Warzone' now requires two-factor authentication for PC players

New Call of Duty: Warzone players on PC will now have to go through two-factor authentication via text messaging when they log in to play. To be clear, CoD developer Infinity Ward has rolled out the additional security measure for those playing on the free-to-play client and not those accessing the battle royale game via Modern Warfare.

Security Update: We have initiated two-step SMS authentication for new #Warzone PC users, who log in as free to play as another step to provide an additional layer of security for players. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 12, 2020

In its announcement tweet, the company said the feature is meant to provide PC gamers with “an additional layer of security” — PlayStation and Xbox players already have their platforms’ two-factor verification system to protect them, after all. As the responses to the tweet and GameSpot suggest, though, the developer could’ve also implemented the feature to thin out cheaters by preventing their bots from being able to log in.