Image credit: Google/Nick Sawhney

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

It seems the senator is a well-traveled man.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Put Bernie Anywhere
Google/Nick Sawhney

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris might have been the headliners of Wednesday's inauguration, but Sen. Bernie Sanders stole the show just by sitting on a chair in his winter gear. An photo of an isolated, masked Sanders wearing mittens and the same jacket from the "I am once again asking for your support" video took off. He was suddenly the focus of another meme as people photoshopped him into all kinds of situations.

To make things easy for those without Photoshop chops, software engineer Nick Sawhney created an app that lets you add the senator to nearly any location in Google Street View. When you plug an address or the name of a location into Put Bernie Anywhere, the app will slot him into the scene as long as it can find a relevant image.

Not every location works, unfortunately — I couldn't get the app to drop him onto a Mount Everest base camp. Still, you can have several minutes of fun by adding the senator to places like your street, Trump Tower and the White House.

In this article: meme, bernie sanders, inauguration, google, google maps, google street view, street view, app, entertainment
