Comcast tests tech that enables gigabit upload speeds over cable

Just a few years ago Comcast started rolling out 1Gbps cable service and now it’s widely available in many areas across the country, but it still can’t match fiber for upload speed. Many fiber services offer gigabit speeds for customers on uploads and downloads, while the Xfinity package is limited to 35Mbps upload, at a time when people are creating more content and producing more video streams from home than ever before.

This week however, Comcast ran a test that enabled 1.25Gbps speeds up and down on their live network at a home in Jacksonville. There’s no word on when that kind of service will be available to more consumers, but they were able to pull it off with their Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) that combines “digital fiber optics, “Remote PHY” digital nodes, and a cloud-based, virtualized cable modem termination system platform (vCMTS).” This is a milestone on the way to its “10G platform,” that claims it will enable speeds of 10Gbps and higher.