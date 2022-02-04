NBC is streaming parts of the 2022 Winter Olympics in 8K VR

With the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing underway, there are more ways than ever to watch Team USA and athletes from around the world compete, including in 8K VR. This month, NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast will stream more than 150 hours of interactive content from the games. To watch that coverage, you’ll need a TV Everywhere login and a Quest 2 headset from Meta.

Once you download the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app , you can look forward to watching live and on-demand coverage of six sports, including figure skating, hockey and snowboarding from a 180-degree perspective. With some events, NBC will also offer multiple viewpoints of the action. Additionally, the broadcaster plans to stream features and highlights from 10 other sports throughout the Olympics, including alpine skiing, bobsled and speed skating.

If you missed the Opening Ceremony, or want to see it from a new perspective, you can also rewatch the event from the point of view of athletes who took part in the parade of nations. When the 2022 Olympics finish later this month, NBC will offer interactive coverage of the Closing Ceremony too.