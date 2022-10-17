Comcast raises speeds for most of its Xfinity internet plans

Comcast's recent speed upgrades now extend beyond the high end. The cable giant is increasing speeds for most of its Xfinity tiers across the US. The entry-level Performance Starter (aka Connect) plan is bumping up from 50Mbps to 75Mbps, while the biggest relative gains come to regular Performance (Connect More) customers climbing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps. Performance Pro/Fast service is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps, while Blast/Superfast users will get 800Mbps instead of the previous 600Mbps. And you no longer need Comcast's absolute best plans to cross the gigabit threshold — Extreme Pro and Ultrafast (now Gigabit) customers have upgraded from 900Mbps to 1Gbps.

The flagship Gigabit Extra/x2 plan still peaks at 1.2Gbps for many customers. Comcast is in the midst of deploying 2Gbps service to more states, and in some cases offers 6Gbps access. The telecom hopes to cover over 50 million homes and offices with 2Gbps by the end of 2025, and plans to offer "10G" and next-gen DOCSIS 4.0 service in the future.

These upgrades aren't dramatic in most cases, but they could make a difference at the lower end by enabling higher-quality streaming and better service for multi-person households. The challenge, of course, is that rivals aren't sitting idle. AT&T is deploying 2Gbps and 5Gbps fiber to dozens of urban areas, and Google Fiber will soon provide 8Gbps service on top of restarting expansion. Comcast may be more competitive, but it won't always have the fastest options.

The entry-level increase might also irk regulators. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel recently proposed raising the definition of broadband to 100Mbps. A Performance Starter or Connect customer would fall short of that new goal. If that baseline takes effect, Comcast would have to increase speeds again to satisfy the Commission and help fulfill goals of improving internet access for rural and low-income Americans.