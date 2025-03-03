Tim Cook teases M4 MacBook Air reveal for this week
This matches previous reporting.
We already suspected that a new MacBook Air in March, and now we have it from the horse's mouth. Company CEO Tim Cook to post a tease-heavy video, along with the caption "this week."
The video itself plays music as the text "there's something in the air" crawls along the screen. Finally, a tell-tale ultra-thin swoosh interrupts the text. It's incredibly likely that the swoosh is being used to represent the forthcoming M4 MacBook Air. We don't know when this week the announcement will take place, so hold tight.
This week. pic.twitter.com/uXqQaGNkSk
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 3, 2025
The M4 MacBook Air is expected to come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, . Apple last March, so a yearly refresh is certainly in order. The M4 chip, on the other hand, just came to Mac computers a few months ago. It first before , and in October.
Could the "there's something in the air" refer to a refresh of the iPad Air? Maybe, but probably not. A new design came out back in May. The base iPad, however, is due for an update.