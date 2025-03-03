Tim Cook teases M4 MacBook Air reveal for this week

We already suspected that Apple was planning to announce a new MacBook Air in March, and now we have it from the horse's mouth. Company CEO Tim Cook took to social media to post a tease-heavy video, along with the caption "this week."

The video itself plays music as the text "there's something in the air" crawls along the screen. Finally, a tell-tale ultra-thin swoosh interrupts the text. It's incredibly likely that the swoosh is being used to represent the forthcoming M4 MacBook Air. We don't know when this week the announcement will take place, so hold tight.

The M4 MacBook Air is expected to come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air last March, so a yearly refresh is certainly in order. The M4 chip, on the other hand, just came to Mac computers a few months ago. It first showed up in the iPad Pro before coming to the iMac , Mac mini and MacBook Pro in October.

Could the "there's something in the air" refer to a refresh of the iPad Air? Maybe, but probably not. A new design came out back in May. The base iPad, however, is due for an update.