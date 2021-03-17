Bandsintown Plus brings its livestreamed concerts to Apple TV

If Apple's Billie Eilish and Beastie Boys docs have you itching for live gigs, then Bandsintown Plus could be for you. Arriving on the Apple TV App Store today, the concert streaming service charges $9.99 per month for an “all access pass” to a revolving lineup of exclusive live performances. You can't watch these shows on YouTube, Twitch or Apple Music and each session includes a live chat that allows fans to comment and react in real-time.

While the acts aren't as big as the megastars that dominate the music streaming charts, there are still plenty of names that music buffs will recognize. Upcoming performances include electro-pop prodigy Charli XCX (who previously played a virtual gig for Oculus and Tidal), Grammy-nominated rockers Haim, indie warblers Whitney and a host of additional artists including Skullcrusher, serpentwithfeet, Dam-Funk, Emily Alyn Lind, Faye Webster, Devendra Banhart and Portugal. The Man. Previous highlights have included Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy accompanied by his two children.

Starting out as a music listing site, Bandsintown launched its concert service with a new subscription model to help artists monetize their livestreams during the pandemic.