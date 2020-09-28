Billie Eilish documentary hits Apple TV+ and theaters in February

It’s been nine months since Apple acquired a feature-length documentary on Billie Eilish, and it has at last revealed when you’ll be able to watch the RJ Cutler-directed film. It will release Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February. It didn’t confirm an exact premiere date, however.

Apple named Eilish its artist of the year at the first Apple Music Awards, which were held in December. The star won five Grammy Awards in January, including the ceremony’s biggest honors: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.