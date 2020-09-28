Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Billie Eilish documentary hits Apple TV+ and theaters in February

Apple reportedly paid $25 million for the film.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
54m ago
In this image from video, Billie Eilish speaks before performing "My Future" during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s been nine months since Apple acquired a feature-length documentary on Billie Eilish, and it has at last revealed when you’ll be able to watch the RJ Cutler-directed film. It will release Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February. It didn’t confirm an exact premiere date, however.

Apple named Eilish its artist of the year at the first Apple Music Awards, which were held in December. The star won five Grammy Awards in January, including the ceremony’s biggest honors: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The World’s A Little Blurry, for which Apple reportedly paid $25 million, will be the second feature-length music documentary on Apple TV+. A Beastie Boys doc started streaming on the service in April.

