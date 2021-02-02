Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Remedy

‘Control’ next-gen upgrade brings 60FPS mode and more in February

If you bought 'Control: Ultimate Edition' on PS4 or Xbox One, you should get the PS5 and Xbox Series patches for free.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Control
Remedy

Remedy’s latest adventure will soon play even better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Today, the developer announced that Control: Ultimate Edition will be available digitally on next-gen hardware from February 2nd, 2021. Boxed copies will then hit store shelves on March 2nd.

Ultimate Edition was released last August for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It features the brilliant main game, post-launch patches and two expansions originally sold as a season pass. If you bought the Ultimate Edition for PS4 or Xbox One, you should get the next-gen optimized version for free. If you only own the basic game, though, you’ll need to buy the Ultimate Edition to get the special PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series patches. (Not cool, Remedy.)

In a tweet, Remedy explained that the next-gen version of Ultimate Edition will offer two modes: Performance and Graphics. The former should keep the game at 60 frames per second, while the latter offers ray-traced graphics at 30 frames per second. Want to know the difference? You can get a quick preview in this 30-second YouTube video. When the player switches to Graphics Mode, you can clearly see Jesse’s reflection in a nearby window. (And there are lots of windows like this in the Bureau.)

For now, it’s not clear if Remedy is working on a mode that mixes the two, similar to Performance RT mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales. Regardless, we’re excited to play a spruced-up console version. Control is a brilliant game, but it wasn't the smoothest experience on older hardware, especially if you were playing on a base PS4 or Xbox One.

In this article: control, remedy, control ultimate edition, news, gaming
