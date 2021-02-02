‘Control’ next-gen upgrade brings 60FPS mode and more in February

Remedy’s latest adventure will soon play even better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Today, the developer announced that Control: Ultimate Edition will be available digitally on next-gen hardware from February 2nd, 2021. Boxed copies will then hit store shelves on March 2nd.

Ultimate Edition was released last August for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It features the brilliant main game, post-launch patches and two expansions originally sold as a season pass. If you bought the Ultimate Edition for PS4 or Xbox One, you should get the next-gen optimized version for free. If you only own the basic game, though, you’ll need to buy the Ultimate Edition to get the special PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series patches. (Not cool, Remedy.)