Microsoft and Oracle are working on digital COVID-19 vaccine cards

Starting later this month, the US will require international air passengers to show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof that they have recently recovered from the disease. Alternatively, now that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, airlines may soon allow you to fly if you can confirm that you've been immunized.
Several health and tech organizations have teamed up to develop a system that would allow people to receive an encrypted copy of your vaccination status that you can store in a digital wallet on your phone. Members of the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) include Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and the Mayo Clinic.