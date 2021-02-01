US invests $232 million in at-home, phone-based COVID-19 tests

The US government is investing $231.8 million to increase production of an at-home COVID-19 test. Australian manufacturer Ellume will deliver 8.5 million tests for federal use as part of the deal. The company will open a factory in the US, where it plans to make at least 500,000 test kits per day by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. Ellume is currently producing around 100,000 tests daily.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance to Ellume's test in December. The $30, single-use test can analyze a nasal swab and send the results to an app in around 15 minutes. It's said to be 95 percent accurate. As the Associated Press notes, Ellume's test is one of three that US residents can self-administer and the only one that's available over the counter.