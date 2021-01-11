Cowin's latest earbuds and headphones balance budget and battery life

While it’s not exactly a household name in the space, Cowin has spent the last couple of years making and selling affordable audio products. The company’s CES 2021 slate promises more of the same. On Monday, Cowin announced two new Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancelling: the in-ear Apex Elite and the over-ear SE9.
With the Apex Elite, two things stand out. The first is battery life. Cowin claims you can get more than seven hours of playtime from them on a single charge. Oh, and that’s with ANC on and the volume turned on to full no less. With the included 500mAh charging case, the Apex Elite should have enough power to get you about 30 hours before you’ll need to plug in both the earbuds and case to charge.