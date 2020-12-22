Just a few short weeks after they hit $120, you can now get Jabra’s excellent Elite 75t earbuds in black for $100 from Best Buy. That’s the best price we’ve seen for the earbuds to date, making them even more affordable than they were during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Best Buy has also discounted the gold beige and titanium black models to $120, if black doesn’t do it for you.
Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds hit an all-time low of $100 at Best Buy
Engadget’s Billy Steele gave the Elite 75ts a score of 87, praising them for their small and comfortable design, improved audio quality and long-lasting battery. With the included charging case, you can get up to 28 hours of playtime out of the earbuds before you need to plug them in to charge.
What makes the Elite 75t earbuds an even better value is the fact that Jabra recently updated them to add an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. While ANC on the Elite 75t isn’t as robust and adjustable as you’ll find on the company’s Elite 85h headphones (you can only turn it on or off), it’s still a great feature to have on a pair of earbuds. The firmware update that enables noise cancellation comes preinstalled on new 75t units, so no need to go out of your way to download anything. ANC was one of the few features they were missing at launch. All told, you could do a lot worse than the 75ts, especially when they’re $100.
